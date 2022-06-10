Few Showers Possible:

This week has featured quite the weather pattern as we’ve been “flip-flopping” so to speak between sun-filled days and rainy days. Thursday was a glorious day that featured sunshine from start to finish, with highs landing in the upper 70s.

But with our weather pattern being in “flip-flop” mode, that would mean we switch back to a more unsettled forecast for the end of the work week. Now, it should be stated that forecast models have been trending drier with today’s rain chances, displacing most of the action to the west and southwest of the area.

So there will be plenty of dry hours today. However, be ready for rain just in case. Especially if you have any plans slated for this afternoon and evening, like Rockford’s City Market. Once the sun goes down,any showers or t-storms should dissipate rather quickly.

Weekend Chances:

Saturday looks to start on a quiet note, with clouds increasing into mid-day. This is all in response to a storm system that quickly swings into the western Great Lakes from the Upper Midwest.

Guidance shows the possibility for few showers during the afternoon and evening hours, with better chances for rain arriving overnight. The associated cold front is expected to slide through during the morning hours on Sunday, continuing that chance for scattered shower and thunderstorms. Even with our surface winds shifting to the northwest, highs will still manage to climb into the lower 80s.

Summer Air Returns:

Early next week, a warm front becomes established across central Illinois. Once this frontal boundary is situated to our north, this will open the door for a more summer-like air-mass to filter into the region, resulting in a huge jump in temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to reach the low to mid 90s next Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Along with the rise in heat comes a rise in humidity as dew points are forecast to rise into the lower 70s. This will likely allow the heat index temperature to register at or over 100°, especially Tuesday afternoon. In other words, “AIR you can WEAR”. Another cold front will then pass through overnight into Thursday, bringing highs down into the upper 80s for the second half of next week.