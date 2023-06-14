Lack of Rainfall:

As we’ve discussed previously, June is typically known as the 3rd wettest month of the year for the Rockford Area. Unfortunately, expansive troughing to the east has severely limited our potential for a soaking rainfall over the past few weeks.

Isolated Chances:

Looking ahead, rain opportunities will be hard to come by as our weather pattern the next few days dries out. While an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon, most of our Wednesday will turn out dry under a mixed hazy sunshine.

Highs are set to peak in the low 80s, but a northerly breeze will keep humidity at comfortable levels. More of the same is in the works for Thursday. The one feature we’ll have to keep an eye on is a lake-enhanced cold front, which could spark off a non-severe thunderstorm or two during the afternoon. Otherwise, expect dry conditions to dominate, with temperatures warming nicely into the low to possibly mid 80s.

Ridging higher up will fully dry out our atmosphere by Friday, resulting in a sun-filled but hazy end to the work week. For those who plan to attend Old Settlers Days or plan to celebrate Father’s Day, this weekend looks dry for the most part.

The only chance for rain comes in the form a few light showers late Saturday night, which may extend into early Sunday as a weak low passes to our south! Highs remain in the low 80s, climbing into the mid to upper 80s early next week.