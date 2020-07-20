Peak Heat Index Temperatures from Saturday

The Stateline has experienced a really nice stretch of weather this past week. Highs for the most part have been ending up a few degrees below average, in the low to mid 80s. If you remember, the previous week featured high temperatures in the low 90s. So temperatures this week have been 5-15° cooler, making for a nice and much needed break from the high heat and humidity. Unfortunately, that break does come to an end today, as the dangerous heat and humidity is set to return over the upcoming weekend, with the peak expected by Saturday afternoon.

An area of high pressure over the Great Lakes today will continue to keep the region dry today, as this mostly sunny start will give way to a few more clouds by the afternoon. Thanks to the "clock-wise" spin of a this high pressure system, surface winds today will be out of the south-southwest. This will allow for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, with dew points creeping closer to the 70° mark. Overnight tonight, a warm front is forecast to lift north of the region, allowing a very warm and humid air mass to filter in as we head into Saturday. This will not only make for one of the hottest days of the year, but it's definitely going to be a day where you're going to want to take EXTRA caution.