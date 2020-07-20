Peak Heat Index Temperatures from Saturday

Temperatures were quick to warm Saturday morning ahead of a cluster of storms that moved through parts of northern Illinois late morning and early afternoon. The rain did cool temperatures down briefly, but strong southerly winds brought highs back near 90 degrees for most by late afternoon. Dew point temperatures warmed into the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees, during the afternoon.
Even though temperatures weren’t record-breaking Saturday, the heat index warmed well over 100 degrees for many late in the day. Above is a list of peak heat index temperatures from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Saturday.