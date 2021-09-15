Perfect 10 Out of 10 Today, Summer Quick to Return by the Weekend

Much Cooler To Start:

Tuesday was considered a “day of transition” as a much anticipated cold front marched through, allowing a much more comfortable air-mass to settle in. I mean, take a gander at how much cooler the Stateline is sitting this morning because of Tuesday’s frontal passage. With most of our local airports sitting in the low to mid 50s, it might be a good idea to grab a light jacket before heading out the door. Otherwise, prepare for a sun-filled and refreshing day.

Perfect 10 Out of 10:

An area of high pressure over the Midwestern U.S will continue it’s eastward journey, moving directly over the Stateline by this afternoon. With plenty of sinking air in our atmosphere, clouds will have a tough time popping up throughout the day. While a few fair-weather cumulus clouds cannot be ruled out this afternoon, sunshine looks to dominate our skies with highs topping out near the 80-degree mark.

More of the same is expected for Thursday, with highs ending up slightly warmer in the low 80s. In my opinion, both days provide a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, and to give your air-conditioner a break. As this high pressure system shifts eastward, warmer winds will help summer make a quick return by the weekend, with the potential for a few 90-degree days included.

Summer Quick To Return:

Southerly to southwesterly winds look to help draw in a warmer, more moist air-mass from the deep south, bringing back that summer-like feel as early as Friday. Our daily high temperatures as of a result will end up on either side of the 90-degree mark through the upcoming weekend and into the early parts of next week. While the humidity isn’t likely to reach uncomfortable levels, it’ll certainly be more than enough to force us to turn on the A/C once again.

The Countdown Is On:

As of this morning, we are officially 7 days away from the fall equinox. Fall begins on September 22nd at 2:20PM CDT. Guidance does keep our weather pattern very summer-like into next Tuesday. But there was a hint of a cold front that may move in late Tuesday into Wednesday, possibly bringing us our next cool-down just in time for the beginning of the fall season. Still, that scenario has plenty of time to change.