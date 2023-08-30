Just as the sun sets to the west this evening, the full moon will be rising to the east. Sunset tonight is 7:34pm and moonrise is 7:48pm.

This full moon, known as a blue moon, is the second full moon during the month of August (also why it’s called a blue moon). It’s also known as a supermoon because it is closest to earth in its orbit, known as the perigee. This gives the illusion that the moon is bigger and brighter, but it still remains roughly 226,000 miles away from earth.

Conditions tonight will remain mostly clear as the sun sets. Temperatures at 7pm will be close to 70 degrees, falling into the upper 50s and low 60s around 10pm. So, if you do plan on being out after sunset, a light jacket may be needed.