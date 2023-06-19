A persistent blocking pattern in the jet stream for the last couple of months has led to unseasonably warm and dry conditions across much of the Midwest. As a result, drought conditions have developed for many and are likely to persist – and get worse – as the blocking pattern continues.

Highs on Monday warmed into the mid and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cut-off low pressure system over the southeast will remain to the southeast as high pressure over the eastern Great Lakes prevents the low, and associated moisture, from making much progress north. This means temperatures will continue to warm above average and any prospects for rainfall in the short-term remain low.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the Upper Midwest as low pressure sinks underneath it. This keeps the unseasonably warm air mass across the Midwest and Great Lakes straight through the end of the week. The pattern will begin to break down by the weekend which slightly increases our chance for rain and thunder Sunday and Monday, but as far as any widespread coverage it’s hard to say at this point. The amount of rainfall, and when, will ultimately depend on just how fast we are able to break down the current pattern and see moisture return into the Stateline.