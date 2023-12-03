As we get into the later seasons of the year, cloud cover becomes much more prevalent in the weather headlines each day. This has definitely been the case to start the month of December, with 3 consecutive days of 100% cloud cover. The last time we saw any meaningful sunshine was Wednesday, and the time before that was the previous Thursday. Unfortunately, this trend continues for a few more days with additional chances for precipitation.

Recently, the clouds have been locked in partly due to the passage of a few systems bringing the rain and snow we have seen. The other reason involves the atmospheric flow in the lower levels. Not far above the surface, winds have been fairly light for the last few days, allowing the low-level stratus clouds blanketing the area to stay locked in place. This is why we have seen such gloomy and overcast days lately.

Unfortunately, the gloom continues tonight. The clouds do keep overnight lows a bit warmer, however, as they only fall to the low 30s. Overall drier conditions expected for the night, but still damp and cool. Winds will also be light from the Northwest.

Tomorrow brings more of the same, with mostly cloudy to even overcast skies persisting. Temperatures only rise to the upper 30s, similar to where they were Saturday and Sunday under similar conditions. There is a small chance for a few breaks in the clouds, but looking more likely we stick with thick cloud cover. However, we will stay precipitation-free until the later evening as our next system approaches from the Northwest.

Our next chance for precipitation comes along an Alberta Clipper, named appropriately for the province of Canda from which the atmospheric wave originates. This clipper will bring our next chances for rain and snow late Monday into the early part of Tuesday. The fast-moving system will bring first drops/flakes to the area near 10PM Monday night, lasting through much of the overnight. The precipitation field will not be as widespread as previous systems have been, so showers will be more scattered in nature. The rain/snow line looks to bisect the Stateline once again, leading to possibly some slushy snow accumulations of up to an inch or so North of I-80. Those South may see more of a mix or even all rain. Precipitation will likely come to an end by mid-afternoon.

A pattern change is on the way following the passage of the clipper system. Aloft, the jet stream will even itself out into a more zonal flow, or a flat flow West to East rather than a wavy flow. This will bring some mild weather to the region by Thursday, including temperatures well above average for this time of year.

Our active streak continues through early Tuesday, but dry conditions are expected for a few days following that. We may finally see our first sunshine of December Thursday and Friday as warmer air flows in, even bringing highs into the 50s! That sunshine is short-lived though, as another weather system looks to impact portions of the Midwest toward next weekend.