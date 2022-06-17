If you thought today was a perfect kick-off to the weekend, I would entertain that you look at tomorrow’s forecast as well. We made it into the 80s today, and dew points remained in the 50s and 60s, so it felt fairly comfortable. Dew points continue to fall along with temperatures tonight under clear skies. We will fall around 30-degrees before many wake up tomorrow morning, as we bottom out in the low to mid-50s. It might even feel a bit chilly early tomorrow morning!

Saturday might even top Friday in the contest for best day this week. Temperatures top out right around the 80-degree mark under sunny skies and high pressure. Not only is it a touch cooler tomorrow than it was today, but dew points are even lower, dropping down into the 40s. This means it will be much less humid as well, making out for a PERFECT Saturday.

We get a little more cloud cover Sunday as a weak disturbance passes by. No rain is expected, but temperatures bump back up into the mid-80s with a bit more moisture as dew points also get a bit of a bump. But, your Father’s Day forecast is looking dry for any outdoor plans you may have!

Looking ahead to early next week, a huge dome of high pressure works back in. This particular pattern is called an “Omega block” because is resembles the Greek letter Omega. This is when there are two areas of low pressure off the coasts that forces the jet stream upward across the middle of the country, bringing much warmer temperatures.

Those temperatures might get close to a couple more records, very similar to what we saw last week. We are into the mid 90s on Monday, and upper 90s again for Tuesday. This is a time once again to be practicing heat safety, as heat index values could reach into triple digits.

A cold front comes through for the end of the week, but it only drops the temperatures down into the 80s again for the back half of the week. We could see some storms possible Tuesday night into Thursday, something we will be keeping an eye on through early next week.

For more details on this forecast, watch this clip from the 5PM newscast: