Early day rain showers gave way to sunshine late into the day, just in time for ByronFest to get underway. More on that later. Overnight tonight those clear skies allow temperatures to fall back into the low 60s, but it might remain a bit more humid in some locations that received more rain early in the day.

Tomorrow, the sun returns as temperatures get a boost back into the 80s. Dew points will remain in the 50s, so it will feel quite comfortable despite the sun and warmth.

The rest of the weekend is looking fantastic, as temperatures rise into the mid-80s Sunday, with lots of sunshine once again. This is a perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy ByronFest, a fun community event put on by the Byron Chamber of Commerce. I spoke to Brent Baker, a member of the ByronFest committee, about the fun activities going on this weekend for you to get out and enjoy!

Temperatures continue their upward trend for Monday, getting near the 90-degree mark for the afternoon high. A cold front comes swinging in later into the evening, bringing rain and even storm chances in it’s wake. Right now the timing looks to be mainly focused on late in the day, but a few isolated showers and storms earlier Monday cannot be ruled out.

The 7-Day forecast remains a bit drier after Monday, with only a couple isolated chances for rain. Temperatures remain closer to normal through the middle of the week, before rising a bit into the later week and weekend.