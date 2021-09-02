Pleasant & Dry Today, Spotty Showers Move in Friday Afternoon

Pleasant Start To September:

Talk about a gorgeous way to ring in the month of September and Meteorological Fall huh? The past few days have featured plenty of sunshine (for the most part), with daily high temperatures topping out in the 80s. In my overall opinion, my perfect forecast. For kids who are heading out for their first day of school, the weather remains dry and pleasant. However, rain chances will be quick to move back into the forecast ahead of Labor Day weekend.

With high pressure still in control of our atmosphere, our Thursday kicks off on a sun-filled but chilly note. With how dry the atmosphere was overnight, most of our spots were able to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. For kids heading to school, or for those going into work, a light jacket and a pair of sunglasses will be needed.

The sunshine will continue to be in abundance into mid-day, with cloud cover slowly increasing throughout the afternoon. Fortunately, the afternoon and evening hours remain dry despite the increase in cloud cover. Winds today look to stay light but shift to a more east-southeast direction, allowing our daily highs to top out in the low 80s. Tonight, conditions remain dry under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 50s by early Friday morning.

Friday’s Rain Chances:

With still plenty of dry air in our atmosphere, the end of the work week begins on a dry note. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible early on, with clouds thickening up towards mid-day. As the dry air erodes, rain chances will become more apparent late in the afternoon. Thankfully, we’re not looking at a total washout. But if you plan on heading out to any of the high school football games, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have an umbrella with you. Rain chances remain spotty in nature overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Labor Day Weekend:

Because of the clouds and occasional showers, Friday and Saturday will end up being the coolest days of the upcoming holiday weekend. Our daily afternoon highs look to top out in the mid 70s on Friday, and then the upper 70s on Saturday. High pressure will quickly fill in behind Saturday’s weak disturbance, allowing for a sun-filled to the Labor Day weekend. Highs to round the holiday weekend will end up slightly warmer in the low 80s! Perfect BBQ weather if you ask me.