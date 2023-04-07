Pleasant Friday Ahead:

Thursday’s weather was a breath of fresh air as skies were filled with sunshine, allowing highs to peak in the upper 40s and low 50s. Although winds throughout the day were quite breezy, they thankfully weren’t as strong as the winds we encountered on Wednesday.

High pressure remains in control of our atmosphere for the end of the work week, meaning sunshine is to dominate our skies once again from start to finish. Temperatures to start will be sitting in the upper 20s, landing in the upper 50s this afternoon. Our forecast high of 59° is considered mild for this time of year as average highs usually sit around 56°.

Easter Weekend:

Easter weekend kicks off right where the work week ended, just with a few more clouds. With a warm front sitting to our north, winds will strengthen a bit out of the south and southwest, allowing highs to climb into the low 60s.

The upward trend in our temperatures carries on into Easter Sunday as highs inch closer to the 70° mark. I do think that most of the day will be spent under mixed sunshine, with cloud cover increasing a bit late ahead of our next cold front.

This is scheduled to pass through early in the day Monday, which may bring enough moisture for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, the warm up continues.

70s Next Week:

A strong ridge of high pressure moving through the Plains and Midwest next week will help bring our temperatures mid and upper 70s beginning next Tuesday. It’s likely that warmth will last through next weekend, possibly coming close to 80 degrees!