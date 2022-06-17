Cooler, Comfortable:

It’s about time we say so long and farewell to the recent excessive heat and oppressive humidity as a more comfortable air-mass settles in. A big sigh of relief for those planned to attend Rockford’s City Market, Day 2 of Old Settler’s Day, or any events over Father’s Day weekend.

With an area of high pressure sitting over the Upper Midwest, Friday features sun-filled skies from start to finish. A northwesterly breeze will bring our high temp down a notch, landing most in the lower 80s. That, along with lower humidity levels will make for a B-E-A-UTIFUL afternoon and evening to be outdoors. In my opinion, a perfect 10 out of 10. Skies remain clear overnight as high pressure moves eastward over Lake Superior. Temperatures overnight will once again fall to pleasant levels, with lower 50s area wide.

Sun-Filled Weekend:

Another fabulous event going on this weekend is Bessie’s Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s by mid-day. Thanks to a wind shift to the east-northeast, highs look to just make it to the 80° mark. On the Joey scale, this forecast gets another perfect 10 out of 10.

Something to consider however if you plan to be outdoors the is the potential for sunburn. With plenty of sunshine expected both days, the UV index sits at a 9 out of 11. This equates to sunburn occurring within 25-30 minutes. Just to be on the safe side, apply sunscreen before leaving the house and then again while outside to avoid the risk of getting sunburn. Otherwise, enjoy the beautiful weather!

Warming Into Summer:

The same ridge of high pressure that brought us the record-breaking heat this week is expected to re-establish itself over the over Father’s Day weekend. This will allow another round of hot and humid air to spread across the central U.S, increasing our highs into the beginning of next week.A few more clouds will be present on Father’s Day, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Models then show a warm front lifting to the north of the area by Monday morning, allowing winds to become organized out of the southwest. This will bring highs back into the lower 90s Monday, with upper 90s slated for the first day of summer. For those doing the math, that’s 10° to 15° above the normal highs for the June 20th-21st time frame. Our next round of not only relief from the heat but also rain comes in the form of a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.