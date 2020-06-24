Pleasant Start Leads to More Isolated Rain Chances

If you loved the we saw during the day yesterday, you’re in luck. This stretch of 70-degree weather hangs around for one more day before summer-like heat returns for the upcoming weekend.

It was another beautiful, pleasant, and cool start to our day, as most woke up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, which lands a few degrees cooler than average. That along with plenty of sunshine definitely made for a refreshing morning for anyone who had to head into work early, or for those that went on a morning run. Similar to yesterday, high temperatures following the pleasant start are going to climb into the upper 70s. This morning’s sunshine will gradually give way to a few more clouds by this afternoon.



A weak disturbance will slide over the area, allowing for an increase in cloud cover. This disturbance will also act as a lifting mechanism, which will help these clouds grow in size. Once these clouds grow tall enough, a few isolated showers will be possible, as well as few rumbles of thunder. The main time frame to keep an eye on the radar will be between 3PM – 8PM, and no severe weather is expected today’s activity. Rain chances should diminish by sunset, resulting in another comfortable and partly cloudy night.

As far as rainfall is concerned, June is the wettest month on average for the Rockford area, picking 4.65″. We were doing pretty good the first 15 days, picking up a little over 2″ of rainfall. However since June 15th, the Rockford International Airport has only picked up a whopping .33″. Every time I walk my dog Kasey, I notice how dry the grass looks around my apartment complex. So, we are long overdue for a good soaking rain here at home. It’s likely that we won’t see any rain make it’s way into the area on Thursday. But, our next chance for a good amount of rain seems to be with a cold front on Friday.

It’s also a day we will have to keep an eye on, as a line of thunderstorms ahead of the front will bring severe weather to the area. As of this morning, The Storm Prediction Center has already placed the region under a Slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. So far, damaging winds and large hail remain the biggest concerns. We’ll continue to give further updates as this threat as we draw closer to Friday. Up until then, conditions are looking pretty tranquil and comfortable.