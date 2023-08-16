Temperatures made it into the lower 80s for the most part Wednesday afternoon, warmer than yesterday but still nice and beautiful. We will be near 80 in the mid to upper 70s to end the work week on Thursday and Friday. As we get into the weekend, the heat returns. By Saturday, temperatures are back to an above normal temperatures pattern in the mid 80s. Sunday we should be back to near 90 and this will carry over into the beginning of next week.

Rain chances return overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain will not be widespread, isolated to scattered showers remain in the forecast starting between 2-4am and lasting until about 8-10am. We will see clouds quickly decrease and sunshine return to the sky by the afternoon.

Winds will start to increase Wednesday afternoon and that continues Wednesday night and into Thursday behind a cold front. Wind gusts will range roughly from 25-30 mph Wednesday night and 20-25 mph Thursday.