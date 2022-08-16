Not So Summer-Like:

The official high at the Rockford Airport Monday just barely hit the 80-degree mark. Although this did land us closer to mid-August standards, this marked the 8th straight afternoon where high temperatures fell cooler-than-average. On plus side, the lack of excessive heat and humidity made for a comfortable start to the school year for some. Not only that, It also gave our A/C units another opportunity to rest.

Pleasant Stretch Ahead:

For today, we can expect that below-average streak to continue as our surface winds remain out of the northeast. This will likely land high in the upper 70s for most, with a spot or two touching the 80-degree mark. With an area of high pressure locked in place over the Great Lakes, today will feature a bit more sunshine than Monday.

More of the same can be expected for Wednesday as the high over the Great Lakes region fails to move even by the slightest. The day looks to kick off with wall-to-wall sunshine, with a few fair weather clouds popping up for the afternoon.

In a similar fashion to Monday and today, winds remain out of the northeast, allowing temperatures to peak near the 80-degree mark. Guidance then shows a few more clouds filling our skies on Thursday, with temperatures landing smack dab on the seasonable mark. This is all ahead of a slow-moving low pressure system that looks to end our dry streak and bring rain chances for the weekend.

Late-Week System:

Towards the late Friday/Friday night time frame, models shows slow-moving cut-off low-pressure system sliding to the west. Ahead of this feature comes a surge of moisture which will eventually lead to our next chance for rain.

Saturday looks to be our best day for rain, as scattered showers and storms are somewhat likely. Chances look to carry on into Sunday, with conditions drying out for the beginning of next week. The potential for severe weather remains low at this point in time. But something to still monitor! Up until then, enjoy the pleasant weather folks!