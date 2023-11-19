Sunday Sunshine:

Overall, Saturday weather was rather pleasant. Sun-filled skies and a light southwest wind allowed high temperatures to peak in the low 50s. Guess what?

That sunshine isn’t going anyway. With high pressure sitting comfortable over the Great Lakes, we can expect plenty of sunshine, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures, despite a wind shift to the east, will once again top out in the low 50s. Overnight, clouds will increase quickly as our next wave of low-pressure lifts into the Ohio Valley from the southern plains.

Early-Week Rain:

Monday will start off on a dry but cloudy note, with temperatures sitting near the 40° mark.

Scattered light showers arrive sometime late in the afternoon, with more widespread rain arriving overnight into Tuesday. The heaviest aims to fall to our south closer to the low.

Now, as a polar cold front sweeps through, it is not out of the question that a few wet snowflakes could mix in Tuesday morning. Precipitation should come to an end before noon, with clouds gradually moving out into Tuesday evening/night.

Following the passage of this cold front, temperatures will trend cooler as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will fall into the upper 20s, climbing close to 40° by Wednesday afternoon.