Streak Ended:

Well folks, that cold spell we were under for a week and a half has FINALLY come to a close. Yesterday’s high of 46° marked the first above-average day in Rockford since we observed record-breaking warmth back on the 10th.

Now, for those who loved yesterday’s improvements, I am happy to say more are on the in the short term. As for the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re still tracking at the possibility for a few rain showers. But thankfully, travel impacts remain on the lower end of the spectrum.

Pleasant Tuesday:

In a similar fashion to Monday, today does start off with a bit of a chill. Expect temperatures to be sitting in the low to mid 20s when you’re ready to take that first step out the door. But once that sun is sitting above the horizon, that along with this morning’s southwest wind will quickly bring temperatures into the upper 40s for this afternoon.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the 20s for the 3rd straight night. A warm front will near the Stateline during the day Wednesday but remain just to our west and southwest during the afternoon. With the front may be a deck of clouds which may slow-down our temperature climb at bit. But once skies clear behind the front, expect another seasonably mild afternoon with highs peaking in the lower 50s.

Turkey-Day Chances:

Forecast models then show a split in the jet stream taking place into the Thanksgiving holiday. While the southern piece of this split will be the stronger of the two, the northern piece will have more of an influence on our holiday forecast. As this disturbance slides into the Great Lakes, it will pick up a cold front over the Midwest and bring into the region sometime Thursday evening.

Ahead of this front will be just enough moisture for the potential for a few afternoon and evening showers. Again, this rain chance doesn’t look to be significant enough to slow down any travel plans that you have for the holiday. Any chance for rain will come to an end early Friday morning, with conditions drying out rapidly for Black Friday. High temperatures after the frontal passage takes place only fall a few degrees, from 50° on Thursday to 46° for Friday.