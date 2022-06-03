Another Pleasant Day:

If you ask me, Thursday’s weather gets a perfect 10 out of 10 as the sun was shinning from start to finish, with highs landing in the upper 70s. You’re probably thinking to yourself… how do we top that?

Well, with another day filled with sunshine of course! With high pressure still control of our atmosphere, more of the same weather can be expected for our Friday.

The only difference with today is going to be the slight increase in wind that occurs as we hop into the mid-day and afternoon hours. Winds will once again be out of the west-northwest, gusting up to 20-25 mph at times. It’s this, along with the warm and dry conditions that will lead to an increased potential for fire danger. For that reason, consider postponing any unnecessary burning. Otherwise, the weather will be perfect for any OTHER outdoor activities like City Market!

Weekend Rain Chances:

A shift in our winds will allow moisture to increase overnight, resulting in an increase in clouds. While a shower or two is possible Saturday morning, a better shot at rain will arrive during the later half of the day. That’s good news for anyone who is planning to participate in the Rockford Fire 911 3k run walk that begins at 9:11AM. Current thinking suggests that most of the rain will arrive late and continue overnight into Sunday morning. Rain chances are then expected to remain on and off in nature into early next week.

A lifting warm front will bring temperatures up just a tad for Sunday afternoon, with most of us peaking in the mid to upper 70s. That same warm front will sink southeastward as a cold front, resulting in a slight drop in highs for the beginning of next week.