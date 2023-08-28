Comfortable Start:

Quite the difference when you compare the temps we’re waking up to this morning to last Thursday. If you recall, temperatures only sank down to 78°, which was Rockford’s warmest low temperature recorded this late in the summer season. Thanks to a couple of cold fronts, temperatures this morning are sitting roughly 25° cooler in the low 50s.

Sunshine is expected to dominate our skies for much of the upcoming work week, including today where the sun will shine from start to finish. With our next cold front positioned to our northwest, winds today will be warm out of the southwest. This will allow highs to climb a few degrees warmer than Sunday, with most topping out in the low 80s.

Despite the temperature climb, dew point temperatures will be sitting comfortably in the low 50s. Meaning, humidity will not be an issue at all today. Forecast models bring in said cold front Tuesday afternoon. With it does come a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm as well as a wind change to the north and northeast. This will help bring temperatures back down into the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday.

Heat Builds Back Up:

Remember the crippling heat we had last week? Well, it unfortunately looks to sneak back into the forecast for Labor Day Weekend. The combination of a warm front and a strengthening high pressure system aloft will allow the heat to quickly return. Southwesterly flow returns Friday, allowing highs to climb back into the upper 80s. Saturday, Sunday, and even into early next week is when the potential for highs in the 90s return. This would run 10° to 15° above early-September standards as we’re normally dropping into the upper 70s.