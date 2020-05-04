Plenty of Chills Around Through Mother’s Day Weekend

A strong cold front came barreling down Lake Michigan Sunday evening, bringing nearly a 20 degree temperature drop in only a few hours across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This meant highs went from the mid and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday, to temperatures stuck in the 50s Monday afternoon. Clouds will remain thick through much of Monday evening as a pair of low pressure systems move in from the west. Light rain showers will be likely during the overnight, with a little more steady rainfall during the morning Tuesday.

Most of the rain will move out by Tuesday evening with mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Strong East winds, cloud cover and cooler air filtering into the Midwest will hold temperatures Tuesday in the upper 40s and low 50s, well below average for the beginning of May. We will see a little more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, bringing temperatures back into the low to mid 60s. But an even stronger cold front will sweep down from the north Thursday night pulling in a much cooler air mass for Mother’s Day weekend. Highs Friday will stay in the low to mid 50s, with temperatures not making it much above the 60 degree mark Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be a mostly dry day, but Sunday is looking a little rainy. So it may be a good idea to plan some indoor activities for Mother’s Day.