The days of 60-degree warmth will soon be over once a cold front sweeps across the region Thursday night. Temperatures Friday afternoon will rise into the upper 40s, with the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week an area of low pressure will move from the central and southern Plains into southern Illinois. Moisture associated with the low will help spread cloud cover north, turning our skies mostly cloudy Sunday night and Monday. Southeast winds will increase Monday afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 40s. A few light rain showers are possible Monday night, with a better chance for rain Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday will only warm to the low 40s as another strong cold front moves through.

Winds increase quite a bit Tuesday afternoon and evening as an even colder air mass moves into the Midwest. This will quickly bring temperatures down into the low 20s Tuesday night, but only the low 30s for highs Wednesday and Thanksgiving. The good news, conditions look to be dry at this point, but it will be quite cold. The cold appears to stick around through the following weekend, with the potential for some precipitation occurring late Saturday night.