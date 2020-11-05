Plenty of Sunshine Follows Cloudy Start, Highs Back in the 70s

High temperatures both Tuesday & Wednesday fell a few degrees short of the daily record highs. That’s okay if we didn’t break the record. But that just puts how unseasonably warm we’ve been into great perspective, as highs have climbed into the low 70s. Normally around early November, average highs fall into the low to mid 50s. Along with the comfortably warm temperatures, both days featured abundant sunshine. However, clouds rolled in late in the day, as a weak disturbance meandered over the Midwestern states. High clouds became more widespread overnight, leading to this morning’s cloudy start. Despite the cloudy start, I am happy to say that plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Thursday, with highs back in the 70s.

Stubborn cloud cover early Thursday will gradually clear through the morning hours, with full sunshine returning by the afternoon. Today won’t be as breezy as the past few days, but a light southwest breeze will allow for temperatures to top out in the low 70s. Looking back through the history books, the most 70° days that Rockford has observed during the month of November is 5 back in 1999. Not only that, there have only been three instances where highs climbed into the 70s in November four consecutive days. With the way the forecast is trending, it seems that 2020 will take the top spot for both.

As a ridge of high pressure takes control of the mid-levels starting Friday, the suns will continue to shine into the weekend. That, combined with a warm southwesterly wind, will keep the 70s in place through Monday. In fact, high temperatures will continue to peak near record levels, especially today, tomorrow, and on Sunday. Next week brings a return to more typical fall-like weather. Following a strong cold front, temperatures by Wednesday drop into the upper 40s. The cooler pattern comes alongside rain on Tuesday, with even a potential for a few rumbles of thunder. So as I’ve been saying all week, please go outside an enjoy this absolutely gorgeous weather.