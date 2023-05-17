Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, but we will be closer to normal. We will see temperatures only warm into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon thanks to yesterday’s pneumonia front. A pneumonia front is a back-door cold front that races south over the western shoreline of Lake Michigan during spring and early summer. These fronts cause a rapid drop in temperatures in a matter of minutes. By definition pneumonia fronts are rare and result in one-hour temperature drops of 16 degrees or greater.

The good news is we will have sunshine out there all-day Wednesday and even into Thursday. Wind gusts will be around 15-20 mph today. Wednesday night temperatures will be down to the lower to mid-40s again under mostly clear skies.

Thursday we are back up to the mid-70s after a cold front dropped our temperatures the day prior, but we are going to see another cool down where temperatures will be near the 70-degree mark only on Friday and Saturday. The second half of the weekend will be warmer as we will see a return to above normal temperatures in the mid-70s. The warmer pattern will stick around for at least the start of next week.

The end of the week is the next best chance of rain across the Stateline. We’re still tracking some showers and isolated non severe thunderstorms possibly as early as late Thursday night, but chances will increase early Friday morning. We will be drying out by the weekend, but another cold front could bring us a slight chance of showers to end the weekend off and start early next week out.