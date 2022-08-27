Temperatures made it up into the low 80s for many across the Stateline Saturday afternoon underneath a decent amount of sunshine. Rain showers and even some storms remained further off to the West and North of Rockford, but a few showers moved across far Southern Wisconsin. We saw some minor cloud cover earlier into the evening from those showers, Those clouds increase into the night tonight, as temperatures only fall into the upper 60s due to higher humidity and cloud cover.

Tomorrow is a different story, however. Rain chances work closer to the Stateline and begin moving through after 7AM Sunday morning. Pockets of rain showers and even a few storms continue to work through for the afternoon and evening hours as well.

Temperatures tomorrow warm into the low 80s after a warm front approaches. If afternoon rain showers hold off longer, we could see temperatures a bit warmer than that even. Conversely, if we see more clouds and rain for the afternoon, temperatures may only top out in the upper 70s.

Chances for rain showers and even a few storms remain in place for Monday, and there is a lower level severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has placed Southeastern parts of the Stateline under a Marginal (Level 1/5) risk for severe weather on Monday with the cold front. The biggest question mark that remains is how much low level moisture we are able to hold onto before the front comes in. Keep updated on Monday’s forecast!

Dew points in the 60s and 70s only looks to last a bit longer, as the cold front not only brings storm chances, but also drops temperatures and dew points significantly for the middle of the week. This will usher in a much more refreshing air mass that might even have a fall-like feel to it!

We keep the active weather for a couple more days, but the cooler and quieter pattern locks in for the back half of next week with highs in the mid and upper 70s and low in the mid 50s!