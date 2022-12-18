We have had a fairly quiet December so far snow-wise, but that could change in the coming week leading up to Christmas. You may have seen plenty of doom-casters online sharing images of snow-mageddon. Hopefully this article can clear up some of the variables with this trickier forecast.

It all starts with this next trough swinging through in the upper levels. This will help to develop a very strong mid-latitude cyclone toward the end of the week.

The air that is helping to support this system begins with the cold that is currently locked up across Northwestern Canada near Alaska. A very strong high pressure with very cold, dense air is going to surge Southward across the Northern Plains into the middle of the week.

That strong high pressure, in accordance with an equally strong low pressure, will provide for some very strong winds across the Great Lakes Region at times late in the week. Exactly how these two pressure centers interact will help to determine where the worst of the winter impacts will go. For now, there are far too many inconsistencies in computer models to zero in on a specific location for highest impacts.

Here are the things we know:

Confidence is increasing toward the end of the week for a potentially impactful winter storm across the Eastern part of the United States.

Any snow will be accompanied by very strong winds, with gusts close to 30-40 miles per hour or greater at times, if not greater. The worst of the winds likely will occur Thursday into Friday.

Travel plans may need be seriously altered, even if the worst of the snowfall does not hit the area you are or plan to travel to.

Here are some of the things we don’t know:

Specific storm track has yet to be determined by computer models, and likely won’t until at most a couple days out.

Exact snow totals are even tricker to lock down when there are so many variables involved, including strength of the respective high and low mentioned above. I would encourage many people to use caution when seeing snow maps of this system as far out as we are, since computer models are extremely unreliable when it comes to snowfall so far out.

Some takeaways and ways to prepare yourself:

Stay tuned to the forecast. Things can change in the coming days, and we will continue to get more and more confident about this system as we inch closer and closer. Always have the updated forecast from trusted sources on hand, as we will continue to communicate the potential impacts in order to prepare you as best we can.

Make sure your car and home are winter ready and have plan B’s for any travel you may be doing toward the end of the week for the holiday.

Plan ahead so you are ready in case the worst-case scenario comes, in which travel of any kind would not be recommended Thursday night into Friday.

One thing we are much more confident about is the cold on the way in the wake of this strong system. Temperatures toward the end of the week will drop significantly with the strong push of Arctic air surging in. Friday through Sunday we will see temperatures at best be in the lower teens and more likely in the single digits. Lows at night could drop below zero some nights. This is all not factoring in wind chills, which will make it feel at least double digits below zero, if not worse. This is almost more significant than the snow chances, as this would likely warrant some wind chill alerts from the National Weather Service.

The chill sticks around a bit longer too, with the Climate Prediction Center favoring below normal temperatures into the few days after Christmas as well. Maybe not quite so cold toward the last few days of December, but still seasonably chilly.

Here in Rockford, we have a smaller chance for snow Monday evening/night before all eyes turn toward the potentially impactful weather system for the end of the week, followed by extreme cold into and beyond Christmas.