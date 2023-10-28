Even though we saw some sunshine Saturday, high temperatures only reached the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon. Sunday will bring even cooler temperatures, with even less in the way of sunshine expected as scattered rain showers move through. Highs will only top out in the low 40s for the afternoon, a mere 5 degrees or so warmer than the morning started out.

Highest coverage of the rain Sunday afternoon will remain South and East of the Rockford area, but a few isolated pockets of rain may sneak their way into the Forest City. Otherwise, it will continue to be a chilly afternoon followed by clearing skies into the night and Monday morning.

Halloween may bring “spooky” weather, with a chance for some spotty snow showers during the day. A compact clipper-like system will come to pass in not-so-perfect timing to impact potential trick-or-treat plans. Quick bursts of snow are possible starting in the morning and could last through the early evening. Some minor accumulations are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces despite the warm ground temperatures.

Regardless of the snow chances, it will be a cold and blustery Halloween, with afternoon highs stuck only in the 30s, but wind chills making it feel like the teens and 20s all day. Make sure to have some extra layers with those Halloween costumes!

The end of our growing season looks to be upon us with some overnight lows down in the 20s for a few nights in a row early this week with a strong push of cold air aloft sweeping through the region. While there is not yet a freeze warning in place, those will likely be issued in the coming days.

We will see the spotty rain chances Sunday, followed by clearing but still chilly temperatures Monday. Halloween brings cool and blustery conditions, with afternoon snow showers possible as well. Afternoon highs continue to remain below normal for the whole week ahead, but there is some moderating toward the middle of the week heading into next weekend.