A “nightmare scenario” has unfolded overnight as hurricane Otis made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico as a powerful category 5 hurricane.

Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were at 165 mph. This storm underwent a historic round of rapid intensification Tuesday, strengthening from a tropical storm to a dangerous Category 5 hurricane in a matter of 12 hours.

This is uncharted territory for areas in and around Acapulco as no major Hurricane has threatened this region in recorded history. In fact, the last hurricane to approach this region from the south was an unnamed Category 1 in 1951.

These areas are likely without power, getting battered by strong winds, torrential downpours, and life-threatening storm surge.