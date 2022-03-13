From a January chill on Saturday to temperatures feeling more like April Sunday, the weather has gone through quite the change in just a short 24 hours. Highs Sunday warmed into the low 50s, after only reaching the mid 20s Saturday afternoon.

The Spring-like warmth will continue for the next several days, reaching the mid 60s by the middle of the week – nearly 15-20 degrees above average – before slightly dropping down again by the end of the week. A weak cold front passed through mid-day Sunday shifting winds from the south during the first half of the day, more to the west and northwest by the afternoon. The boundary stalls out a little Sunday evening before lifting back north as a warm front Monday morning.

We’ll add in a little more cloud cover during that time, but temperatures on Monday should warm right back into the low to mid 50s during the afternoon. The above average warmth will continue through the remainder of the week, with a little dip in numbers by the end of the week. Highs Wednesday will warm into the mid 60s, dropping a little Thursday with the passage of a cold front.