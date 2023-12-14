Temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s, with Rockford’s high reaching 51 degrees. It’s our third 50-degree day so far this month!

Temperatures Friday could also warm into the low 50s, but increasing cloud cover during the afternoon may keep highs just below that. Either way, the above average warmth will continue into the weekend, although temperatures going into the weekend will begin to drop.

An area of low-pressure moving in Saturday will bring a steady rain into the Stateline. For most the rain will light, but there may be some pockets of moderate rain from time to time. Rainfall totals will average right around a quarter of an inch. Look for the showers to move in before sunrise, coming to an end Saturday evening. Temperatures Saturday will warm to the low 40s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of Sunday afternoon as winds turn to the north following a quick moving, but strong, cold front. Afternoon highs will warm into the low 40s but then quickly drop Sunday night. Clouds will clear out Monday, but a chill will settle into the region during the afternoon. While it won’t be anything atypical for the month of December, it may come as a little bit of a shock given the recent warmth. Highs Monday will only warm to the low 30s. North winds will gust as high as 30-40 mph during the afternoon which will keep wind chills in the 20s throughout the day. High pressure moving in Monday night will cause overnight lows to fall back into the teens.