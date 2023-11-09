Cloud cover will increase for a brief period Thursday evening as an upper-level disturbance and surface cold front pass through the Stateline. While moisture remains limited, a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out between 9pm and 1am. After that, skies will clear out once again with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s.

Winds shifting to the northwest for Friday will bring temperatures down into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Winds won’t be quite as strong, but gusts near 20-25 mph will remain possible. High pressure settling in across the region Friday night will allow overnight lows to fall into the 20s, reaching the upper 40s once again for Veterans Day under partly cloudy skies.

Outdoor weekend plans have the green light weather-wise with high pressure holding strong across the Great Lakes. Cloud cover will increase again with a warm front Saturday night, leading to mostly cloudy skies into Sunday.

Winds increasing from the southwest Sunday will bring temperatures into the low to mid 50s for the afternoon. Dry conditions will continue into next week with temperatures reaching the 60s.