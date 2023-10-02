Temperatures continue to soar well above the average high of 69 degrees Monday afternoon, reaching the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

As the sun sets Monday evening temperatures will drop back through the upper 60s and low 70s, eventually settling down into the middle to upper 50s overnight. Winds will remain light from southeast which could give us a little haze/fog in some rural locations. But dense fog is not expected.

Winds will increase slightly Tuesday gusting to around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will once again warm quickly, reaching the middle 80s for the fourth day in a row! Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of light rain that’ll move through during the afternoon and evening Wednesday.