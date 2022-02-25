If you were to take a look at this 7-Day forecast, you might conclude that spring is not far away! And you would be correct, as the Spring Equinox is only just over 3 weeks away! Warmer temperatures have already begun to settle in after the snow we got last night and the night before. But with that fresh snowpack comes one more night of colder weather before the warmth continues. Tonight, temperatures drop down to 12° here in Rockford under mostly clear skies.

Wind chills early tomorrow morning could be as low as the single digits, but they will quickly warm as temperatures warm later tomorrow morning.

Temperatures tomorrow return back into the 30s, something we haven’t seen for a couple days. We will be under plenty of sunshine, similar to what we had Friday afternoon. It will be a bit breezy out of the Southwest, but the sunshine will still help it to feel fairly warm.

A cold front will pass early in the day on Sunday, but it will not drop the temperatures very much, only getting down to the mid-30s for that afternoon high. Warmth returns again on Monday. There will also not be any rain or snow with this cold front as the atmosphere will be quite dry during the passage of this front.

The weekend is only the beginning of the warmth. We will continue to see warmer temperatures into the rest of the weekend and beyond. This still actually be just a touch above average, as normally temperatures are around 37° this time of year. This is also the lowest temperature range in a single 6 day period we have had in awhile, as only 7° separate the warmest and coolest high temperatures.

Temperatures continue to warm even into next weekend as we will see nearly 50° by this time next week. There are only a few slight chances for precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday.