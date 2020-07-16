Quiet & Comfortable Today, Great Opportunity to See Comet NEOWISE

If you were out during the late-day hours yesterday, hopefully you had an umbrella to stay dry. A low pressure system to the south brought a round of moderate to heavy rain to the Stateline. Scratch that, this system brought some much needed rainfall to the Stateline. In the end, most of our locations wound up in the .5″ to 1″ range, with Dekalb the clear winner at 1.85″. Thankfully, we aren’t talking about rain chances in today’s forecast. Although we still have a bit of low-level clouds lingering around, that will eventually give way to a sun-filled afternoon.

As the saying goes “good things come to those who wait”. That saying pretty much fits today’s forecast perfectly. As yesterday’s rain-maker continues to pull away from the Stateline, this morning’s cloud cover will continue to decrease as we head into the afternoon. Behind the exiting system, an area of high pressure will slowly slide in and take it’s place, which will further dry out the atmosphere.

We did start off our Thursday on a cooler note, as temperatures were about 5 to 10° cooler than how we started off the day yesterday. This cooler start will lead to a tranquil and comfortable afternoon, as high temperatures climb back into the low 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Overall, it’s going to be a really nice day step outside and enjoy the outdoors. Especially since the humidity is not going to be an issue once again, as dew points remain in the low to mid 60s.

With outdoor activities in mind, yesterday’s cloud cover did hinder the Stateline’s chance of observing the comet NEOWISE. That will not be the case today. Thanks to the high pressure system mentioned above, there will only be a few passing clouds this evening. The best time to view this astronomical spectacle will be an hour or two after sunset. The good news is, it will be visible to the naked eye, but having a pair of binoculars wouldn’t hurt. To spot NEOWISE, you’ll have to find the big dipper, look below and to the right of it near the horizon. And boom, you’ll be able to see this comet streaking across the sky. Otherwise, the rest of the night will remain fairly quiet, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by Friday morning!