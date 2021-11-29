Quiet end to the month of November; Milder start to December

Skies were filled with plenty of cloud cover during the day Monday, but began to clear following the passage of a warm front late in the afternoon. The clearing sky combined with the gusty south wind helped push temperatures into the upper 40s, to near 50 degrees out west. Officially the high temperature for Rockford reached 46 degrees.

Those numbers have begun to fall this evening as the sun has set. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear through the evening, but we will see a few more clouds move in overnight.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by sunrise Tuesday. Under a partly cloudy sky Tuesday, high temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 40s. The forecast high for Rockford is currently 48 degrees. Despite the wind blowing in from the Northwest, the temperature trend through the beginning of December features a warm up, with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s, possibly upper 50s, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The pattern in the jet stream that allows this to happen is what meteorologists refer to as a ‘northwest flow’ pattern; featuring a ridge of high pressure out west and a trough of low pressure over the east. In the middle, winds from the northwest move across the Plains and Midwest. This often times helps to steer fast moving clipper systems (low pressure) down through the Stateline. One of those lows moved through early Saturday, with another one crossing the region Monday. We didn’t see much precipitation fall from that thanks to the dry air, but there were a few areas of flurries and sprinkles, as well as even a little sleet, mid-day. Precipitation chances remain low throughout the week, with the next chance arriving early Wednesday and then again possibly Friday.

You’ll also notice more of an up and down trend with temperatures throughout the week, as any extreme and prolonged cold spells remain bottled well to the north. A more mild Pacific air mass replaces the typical late November and early December chill, holding temperatures above average (average highs are in the low 40s and upper 30s). And while temperatures do fall following the passage of each low, any cold is short-lived as temperatures warm ahead of the next incoming storm system. Temperatures following the 50s this week will drop back for the weekend, but remain seasonable (highs in the upper 30s). Following the weekend we may see temperatures dip back a little further.