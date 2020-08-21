Quiet Friday Ahead, Summer-Like Heat Returns Next Week

Anybody experiencing a deja-vu this week? The only reason I ask is because the forecast for each day has been a carbon copy of the forecast for the previous day. The only difference is, temperatures have been gradually getting warmer as we inched closer to the weekend. Fortunately, we have another pleasant day ahead before more of a summer-like pattern returns for the weekend. And if you really love the summer heat, just wait till you see the forecast highs heading into midweek next week. Me personally, not my cup of tea.

Thankfully, today will remain sun-filled, dry and comfortable. The area of high pressure that currently resides to our east will still be close enough to keep our atmosphere dry for our Friday. Temperatures to start were pleasantly cool this morning, with most areas bottoming out in the 50s to near 60. Despite the crisp start, another day where highs climb into the middle and upper 80s is ahead. Although it will be a warm one this afternoon, dew points will be confined to the upper 50s. So for anyone who has any plans later today, maybe you’re planning to go to City Market this evening, the humidity will continue to not be a problem. But that can’t be said as we head into this weekend, as a southwesterly wind is going to be with us through much of the weekend. These warmer winds could gust up to 20 mph at times. It’s the southerly component to our winds that allow for increased heat and humidity this weekend.

As of today, we have two tropical systems out in the Atlantic basin. Tropical Depression 14 in the southern Caribbean, and Tropical Storm Laura in the western Atlantic. Both are expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, even making landfall along the Gulf coast. Why is that relevant for the weather here in the Stateline? It’s because tropical system give off a lot of heat with their outflow. By early next, a “heat dome” of high pressure is going to expand across the central United States. The clockwise rotation of that ridgr of high pressure will help spread this additional heat across the Midwest, and even into the Stateline.

Summer-lovers listen up. After a weekend filled with highs in the upper 80s, high temperatures are expected to peak next Tuesday and Wednesday, with forecast highs in the low 90s likely. As i mentioned yesterday, the last 90° day here in Rockford was back on July 26th, where we hit 95°. That is currently the warmest high temperatures of the year, so it’s plausible that we could reach or go beyond that again.This significant warm up is expected to continuing into the second half of next week, as highs climb back into the low 90s for Thursday. Models have shown a cold front moving in towards the end of the work week. But, we still have some time to see if that does come into fruition. But happy Friday and have a wonderful weekend!