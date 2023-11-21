Clearing skies will take us through the majority of Tuesday evening but cloud cover will move back in after 10pm tonight, leading to mostly cloudy skies just before sunrise Wednesday.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon only warmed into the low 40s thanks to the abundance of cloud cover, but under a clear sky Tuesday evening temperatures will fall through the low 30s. There will still be a breeze from the northwest, around 10 mph, which will push wind chills in the 20s for the start of Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure building in Wednesday afternoon will give us partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures, warming into the mid-40s during the afternoon. Dry conditions can be expected for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving, giving us a couple decent days of travel. There is a cold front that’ll move through Thanksgiving morning, but the front will come through dry. After temperatures warm back into the 40s Thanksgiving a cooler air mass settles in Thursday night bringing overnight low temperatures back down into the 20s.

As clouds increase Friday high temperatures will only warm to the mid-30s during the afternoon. As many begin their travel home this weekend, we’re keeping an eye on a storm system that could impact travel locally, especially Saturday night and Sunday.

While it is still several days away, forecast models are beginning to highlight the potential for some light snow moving in Saturday night and Sunday as a storm system develops out west and moves into the Midwest. At this point (Tuesday evening) the system doesn’t look to be anything too significant with regards to snow potential, but worth keeping an eye on as we are several days out. If your holiday plans have you traveling during that time, be sure to stay updated on the forecast as the light snow could slow you down a bit later this weekend.