Quiet Start to the Week, Active Pattern Returns

Many of us got our first taste of winter in quite some time this past weekend as a winter storm brought a mixture of ice and snow to the Stateline. Even though snowfall totals were lighter than expected, this storm still brought a great deal of impacts to the Stateline.

A much weaker system brought light snow showers and freezing drizzle to the area during the predawn hours. For some of those roads that remained untreated from this weekend’s messy weather, it could have been a little bit slick driving in this morning. And you definitely had to watch your step as sidewalks and parking lots could have been slick as well. With that system now moving into the upper Great Lakes area, the rest of our day is going to remain quiet.

Cloudy cover has stuck around throughout the entire morning with temperatures hovering around 30°. It does seem that a little bit of dry air streams in later on thanks to a high pressure system off to our south. This will make for a few breaks in the clouds allowing for some sunshine to peek through. Winds at the surface switch from a southwesterly direction to more of a southeasterly. This will help our temperatures this afternoon climb into the mid to upper 30s!

Model guidance shows a few opportunities for when we could see precipitation track into the area. The first coming in overnight tonight into Tuesday morning with a chance for rain and snow. That particular system is sitting across the Great Plains this morning, so it’ll be a while before any precipitation breaks out locally.

Rain and snow chances hold off until after midnight. With the cloud cover increasing into the early hours of tonight, temperatures slowly drop into the upper 20s-low 30s this evening. As warmer air pushes northwards into the Stateline, temperatures will slowly rise into morning hours tomorrow. By the time you wake up Tuesday morning, a few spotty rain showers could be dotting the radar, but the rest of the day looks dry. Highs Tuesday climb to near 40, but the warm-up is short-lived. We have another chance going into the middle of the work week. The chance that will give us the best chance for snow is the system that comes in late this week into the weekend. Something to keep an eye on!

