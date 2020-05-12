Quiet Weather Continues Ahead of Wednesday’s Rain Chances

I wouldn’t have been surprised if you walked out to your car this morning and saw some patchy frost here and there. Temperatures under mostly clear skies this morning “bottomed” out into the low to mid 30s in most areas, leading to the potential for frost. For that, the National Weather Service did place a Frost Advisory for all of our counties in the viewing area, with the exception of Whiteside and Lee counties, until 8 AM this morning. That advisory has since been allowed to expire as temperatures have warmed nicely thanks to all the sunshine we’ve seen this morning.

A dome of high pressure that currently sits over the Upper Midwest will be behind today’s sunshine as it continues to slide eastward into the Great Lakes region. Underneath a high pressure system, air moves away from the center of circulation at the surface, which tends to lead to quiet weather. And that’s exactly what’s in store for our Tuesday. Despite this morning’s chilly start, skies will remain partly cloudy into this afternoon, making for a beautiful day for outdoor activities. After highs only climbed into the low 50s on Monday, we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the low 60s.

Thankfully, this morning was the last we see of any frost potential. As this area of high pressure brings quiet conditions for our night tonight, with a wind shift to the southeast by tomorrow morning. This will bring slightly warmer low by the time sunrise arrives tomorrow morning, as most spots will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s. Cloud cover is expected to increase on Wednesday leading to our first of a few rain chances by Wednesday evening. A warm front is set to lift through the Stateline overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, allowing plenty of moisture to filter in behind it.

For that, the Weather Prediction Center has placed a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. That basically means that there is a 5% to 10% chance of flash flooding for the areas shaded in green. Rain could be heavy at times, especially underneath any thunderstorm activity that formulates behind the warm front. And when you get thunderstorms that hit the same spots over and over again, heavy rain totals may result leading to a better chance for flash flood. Be sure to stay alert and stay off any roads that endure flash flooding conditions as downpours get going. Chances for thunderstorms will continue Thursday afternoon and evening, as temperatures rise into the low 70s for the first time since the beginning of May. The Good news is, the warmth will continue into the weekend and into the start of next week!