Isolated showers can be expected the next couple of days as heavier rain and thunderstorm activity passes west and southwest of the Stateline. As winds within the jet stream continue to flow from northwest to southeast a stationary boundary will become the focal point for numerous thunderstorms. It’s in those areas that very heavy rain is expected to fall. As a result, flood watches have been issued for a portion of Missouri.

Closer to home, high pressure remains the dominant weather feature across the Great Lakes helping to block any significant rain from moving this far northeast. There have been a few isolated showers that have developed north of the state line Monday evening. These will likely weaker closer to sunset, but we may continue to see isolated shower activity overnight.

This pattern does look to break down towards the weekend, however, as a cold front flattens the strong ridge out west. As it does, moisture will increase likely leading to a period of showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. The timing of the front will determine just when we see the rain – whether it occurs Saturday evening or holds off until Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s rain chance may come with a risk for a few stronger storms, especially if the front comes through during peak daytime heating.