Now that it is July 1st, we can take a look back at June by the numbers. June ended up being pretty warm, despite starting out cooler. We ended up with an average high that was a little more than 3 degrees warmer than normal. As for rainfall, we are still running at a deficit of nearly 3 inches even after the rain last weekend. We are still in need of rainfall, as “Abnormally Dry” conditions continue to develop.

We started out the day Friday with plenty of clouds, even though the rain stayed to the South. We did get quite a bit of clearing before sunset, but temperatures topped out in the low 80s. Those clear skies allow temperatures to fall into the low 60s overnight tonight, with a few spots falling into the 50s.

Tomorrow, temperatures return to the mid-80s as we will see plenty of sunshine to start the day. A few more clouds work in for the afternoon, bringing a slight chance for rain showers later into the afternoon and evening.

Those rain showers will primarily remain North, but we could see a stray shower or storm tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

The rest of the holiday weekend is remaining a bit warmer, as temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s each day. Outside of the scattered rain chance Saturday, our next chance for rain comes with a shortwave coming through Monday. This isn’t something to cancel outdoor plans over, but make sure to stay alert with the updated forecast.

Monday kicks off the first day of a more active pattern, as we will be under what is called a “ring of fire” pattern, where high pressure stalls out over the plains, bringing hot and humid weather there. Meanwhile, storm disturbances will travel up and over the ridge before taking a dip South through the Ohio Valley, passing through the Stateline. This will bring us repeated rain and storm chances nearly every day this week.

The active pattern takes over, bringing at least small rain and storm chances every day through next weekend as high temperatures remain a bit more moderated, in the low to upper 80s.