Wednesday’s Rain:

Tuesday not only featured plenty of sunshine, but also an improvement in the temperature department as most of our local airports registered highs in the lower 50s. With the same area of high pressure in control this morning, our Wednesday is set to kick off on a dry and cloudy note. However, it’ll be important to have an umbrella on hand as rain chances are set to return as early as mid-day.

Forecast models show the chance for a few widely-scattered showers arriving by mid-day. As we inch closer towards the evening commute, a surge of moisture will result in a more widespread and steadier rainfall. While a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question, there’s fortunately no severe weather risk with this round of rainfall.

However, a few heavy downpours are will be possible.Tagging along with today’s rain chances will be a gusty southeasterly wind. Winds this afternoon and evening could approach 35 to 40 mph, making for bumpy travel for some. Chances will more than likely continue into the first half of tonight, with rain tapering off during the early stages of Thursday. Highs in the lower 50s today will only cool into the lower 40s by Thursday morning.

Warmer, Drier Thursday:

Despite the passage of a cold front early in the morning, temperatures by Thursday afternoon will still end up considerably warmer. Under a partly sunny sky, highs will peak in the upper 60s. A surge of moisture will place out ahead of a warm front, likely leading to a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight.

The active pattern is expected to continue into the weekend, and most likely with another chance for showers and storms by Saturday night, and a stormy Sunday appears a good bet as well. But guess what… the placement of the warm front Saturday will shift our winds to the southwest, which may bring us our first 80-degree day since early October of last year!