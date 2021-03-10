Rain and isolated thunderstorms move through late Wednesday evening – Higher risk for severe weather to the west

A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of Iowa and Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening as a rather strong low pressure system and cold front lift northeast into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. A broken line of showers and storms were quick to form along and a head of the cold front, extending from Missouri into Iowa and Minnesota.

There are a few severe thunderstorm warnings, as well as tornado warnings, that have been issued Wednesday evening closer to the low and cold front. Most of the active weather will remain west of the Mississippi River Wednesday evening as our conditions locally stay warm and windy. As the cold front nears the Stateline between 8pm and 9pm the chance for rain showers will increase, as well as the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms.

The highest instability and energy in the atmosphere will remain centered around the low to our west, however, we do see a little uptick in instability after 9pm. As the cold front moves in, this could prompt a few gustier showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area with winds of 40-50 mph. Any risk for severe weather will remain low.

The window for rain tonight will be between 8pm and Midnight. After Midnight the cold front will begin to move south taking any rain shower chance with it.

Temperatures Wednesday once again warmed into the mid and upper 60s and will likely remain in the 60s until the cold front passes. This means a very mild evening and early overnight. But cooler air will fill in behind the cold front Thursday morning bringing temperatures by sunrise down into the 40s. It’ll likely feel a little colder by morning. Skies turn partly cloudy for the afternoon with temperatures warming back into the 50s.