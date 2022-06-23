We had another day in the upper 80s and low 90s, with plenty of sunshine. It felt much cooler than it did a few days ago, due to dew points being in the 50s and 60s compared to the 60s and 70s. Overnight tonight, temperatures fall to the mid-60s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, we are back into the 90s for the afternoon high, with mostly sunny skies. There might be a few additional clouds compared to today, but it will still feel quite warm. Additional clouds and rain showers move in overnight into Saturday morning.

Those rain showers begin to move in late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some of these could be heavier at times with some embedded thunderstorms possible.

Showers become a bit more scattered into the late morning and early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather. While the threat is lower, make sure to remain weather aware regardless.

This rain is much needed, as we are behind the 8-ball when it comes to precipitation for both this month and this year. Just in the month of June, we have seen only about a third of the rainfall we should at this point in the month. As for our year-to-date totals, we have seen almost 5″ less of rainfall than we should have.

This is bad news since we have been seeing such hot and dry weather as of late. Drought conditions have continued to develop, particularly to the Southeast of our viewing area. Officially no locations in the Stateline are under any official drought conditions, but abnormally dry conditions persist as they have now for quite awhile.

The rain showers coming Saturday night come along with a cold front as well. This brings slightly cooler weather for the beginning of next week. Our normal high temperature is in the low-80s, and temperatures Sunday through Tuesday will be much closer to normal than we have been in this past week.

The 7-day forecast remains extremely dry beyond the chance for rain Friday night into Saturday, as temperatures return to the upper 80s by the middle to end of next week.