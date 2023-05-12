Temperatures are off to a very mild start in the lower to mid 60s early Friday morning. We will see temperatures warm into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday but still a bit above normal. Wind gusts will be between 15-20 mph. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s, another mild night. Patchy fog is possible overnight into early Saturday morning.

There will be widespread showers Friday morning then they will turn to a more isolated to scattered in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, non-severe today. A few stronger storms are possible tomorrow. Most of the day Saturday should be dry but there will likely be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Mother’s Day is looking wet to start the day off, but we should start drying out by the later afternoon and evening. Temperature highs will be in the lower 60s, but it is possible some locations in the Stateline do not even reach the 60-degree mark but at least there is no snow in the forecast.

Temperatures are going to warm back up after Mother’s Day. We will be back into the mid 70s across the Stateline. Temperatures look to hover in the lower to mid 70s the majority of next week. Sunshine will return by Tuesday.