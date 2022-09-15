The dry stretch of weather will soon come to an end as showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage across the Midwest Saturday and Sunday, impacting more of the Stateline Sunday morning and evening.

Filtered sunshine filled our skies Thursday afternoon as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, with Rockford’s high officially reaching 80 degrees. For the rest of the evening, skies will stay mostly clear as temperatures slowly fall back through the 70s, down to around 60 degrees overnight. We may once again see a little patchy fog, but dense fog is not expected.

Under filtered sunshine and a southerly wind, highs Friday will warm into the low 80s. We will begin to see a little more cloud cover Friday night as the overall jet stream pattern begins to break down. With that will come the chance for a few thunderstorms across parts of the Plains and Midwest Friday night, but the majority of the Stateline is expected to remain rain free. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, but a better chance for storms will arrive Sunday.

As the ridge of high pressure breaks down in the atmosphere several upper level disturbances will move through the region, with a stronger one passing through Sunday morning and another Sunday evening. Thunderstorms are likely during that time, with a few storms during the evening possibly turning strong to severe. That risk will depend on the amount of sunshine we end up with Sunday afternoon. Heavy rainfall may also be a concern, especially if a larger storm complex develops as a few of our forecast models are suggesting. Biggest threats with any stronger storms Sunday will be gusty winds, along with the heavy rainfall.

Saturday’s storm risk remains over southwest Wisconsin, into Minnesota and Iowa. The risk will then shift to the east Sunday, possibly impacting parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.