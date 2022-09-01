A cold front passing through the Stateline Saturday afternoon will bring a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms before drying out Saturday night and Sunday. Saturday won’t be a washout, but you may need to bring activities indoors for a little time during the afternoon.

Skies Thursday night will be filled with a little more cloud cover as a weakly organized storm system moving through Iowa continues to lift north and northeast. A slight increase in moisture may be just enough to allow a light shower or two to pass through northwest Illinois early Friday morning. Skies will begin mostly cloudy, but we should see a little more sunshine by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will warm into the middle 80s.

It looks like the majority of Friday evening/night will be dry, but like the morning an isolated shower or two may occur after 7pm/8pm. Winds will continue from the south ahead of a cold front Saturday which will bring temperatures into the middle, possibly upper, 80s. As the cold front slides through, a few showers and thunderstorms will occur during the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t expected but a brief downpour or two may occur. It looks like our window for the shower/storm activity will fall between 2pm-6pm.

As the cold front passes through the area Saturday night, high pressure moves back in turning our winds around to the northeast. This will help lower the humidity through the holiday with high temperatures in the low 80s.