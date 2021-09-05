Rain and thunder return following a dry and comfortable Labor Day

Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed into the low 80s following a couple of cool and cloudy days. Light showers came down Friday, and Saturday was filled with plenty of cloud cover; both days temperatures only reached the low to mid 70s.

Labor Day will be very similar to what we had Sunday, partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the low 80s. Winds won’t be quite as strong as they were Sunday, but a good breeze from the west/northwest will kick in by the afternoon. High pressure building overhead will help keep skies dry through Monday night.

Winds will then increase overnight Monday as the low level jet picks up from the southwest. This will be ahead of an approaching cold front that’ll move through during the early afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the mid 80s, with a slight increase in humidity. You’ll feel it, too, after the less humid and fairly comfortable days we’ve had from this past weekend.

Ahead of the front scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the early to mid afternoon, however, it depends on how quickly – and how much heating – takes place ahead of the front. A faster arriving cold front means a higher shower/storm chance for areas south, bypassing much of the Stateline. A little delay in the front will slightly increase the rain/storm chance for the afternoon. Any rain we do get Tuesday isn’t going to be much, unfortunately, as quite a bit of moisture is blocked to high pressure over the South.

A couple of stronger thunderstorms are possible further northeast across the state of Michigan, as well as down towards Chicago. This will be the focused area for better instability and lift, closer to the main surface low and support from the upper levels. High pressure will once again move in Tuesday night leaving us with mostly clear, and dry, skies through the end of the week.