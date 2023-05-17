Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the middle and upper 60s, slightly below average for mid-May. The mercury will climb once again Thursday as winds turn to the southwest during the afternoon. This will bring temperatures into the middle and upper 70s area wide.

The majority of Thursday will be dry, but hazy as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to stream down into the Midwest and Great Lakes. Skies will turn partly cloudy by Thursday evening.

The southwest breeze will increase through the afternoon as a cold front nears from the northwest. To the northwest, from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, rain and thunderstorms will be likely. Some of those storms could turn severe with hail and wind being the primary threats.

As the cold front sinks closer to the Stateline Thursday night cloud cover will increase. Showers will move in behind the front, after 9pm/10pm, and continue through sunrise Friday.

A few heavier downpours are possible, especially during the overnight, but should come to an end mid to late morning. Rainfall totals will range from around a quarter of an inch to just under half an inch.