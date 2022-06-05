Light rain fell mostly north of the Stateline early Sunday morning with the majority of the afternoon remaining dry and warm. High temperatures soared through the 70s, reaching the low to mid 80s in a few locations. Rockford’s high temperature officially reached 85 degrees.

The upcoming work week doesn’t appear to be as warm as more of a west to east, or zonal flow, in the jet stream develops. This will leave temperatures most days falling just a few degrees below the average (upper 70s). Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also likely to start the week, increasing from west to east as early as Sunday night.

A weak area of low pressure remains draped across central Iowa Sunday evening. This low will slowly shift to the northeast through the night and into Monday morning. As it does, it’ll help keep the warm front north of the Stateline Monday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing Monday morning, but are expected to decrease in coverage during the afternoon. Highs Monday won’t be quite as warm thanks to the increasing cloud cover and rain showers. Temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 70s.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are again possible as a cold front passes Monday evening, but overall shower coverage is expected to remain low. High pressure quickly fills in behind Monday night and Tuesday, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising back into the mid/upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.