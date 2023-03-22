Skies have remained mostly dry, but cloudy, Wednesday leaving temperatures on a slow climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rockford’s temperature as of 5pm has reached 52 degrees. Most of the shower and thunder activity remained south of the area, where a few stronger storms developed south of Chicago.

Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy through the rest of the evening, although drizzle or even a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out as moisture continues to move into the region. Shower chances will increase after 10pm ahead of a cold front and low-pressure system. Rain totals will remain light and under a quarter of an inch through Thursday morning.

The risk for any severe weather stays south of I-80, although an isolated rumble of thunder is possible to the north. Showers will continue through sunrise Thursday with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Winds will turn to the northeast holding temperatures in the mid 40s during the afternoon.